TEXT-S&P summary: Klepierre S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Klepierre S.A. -------------------------------- 05-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2001 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based property group Klepierre S.A. primarily reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the strong cash flows coming from the group’s large and diversified portfolio--which mostly comprises resilient retail assets--high barriers to entry in its main markets because of generally tight regulation, and a strong position and solid expertise in the ownership and management of shopping center galleries. We consider the strength and diversity of real estate companies’ asset portfolios to be the most relevant factors in assessing their business risk profile.