TEXT-Fitch revises Capital Power Infrastructure's outlook to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Capital Power Infrastructure Ltd.’s (CPIL) Outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming its National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects CPIL’s higher-than-expected net financial leverage (net debt/operating EBITDA) of 4.1x at end-FY11 (financial year ending March, FY10: 0.88x), along with a significant decline in its revenue by 79% yoy to INR439m in FY11 due to a small order book size of INR430m.

The deterioration in financial leverage was led by increased working capital debt of INR397.9m (FY10: INR158.9m) due to a rise in receivable days to 435 in FY11 from 62 in FY10. The latter was due to delayed payments from its customers, which are mainly state power utilities (SPUs) and state electricity boards (SEBs), on account of delayed execution of projects. Fitch expects working capital requirements to remain high in the short to medium term due to its dealings with SPUs and SEBs, which shall keep its net financial leverage at moderate levels, though lower than FY11 levels.

The ratings are constrained by CPIL’s stretched liquidity position, as reflected by interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.6x in FY11 (FY10: 4.2x).

The ratings also reflect tender-based nature of business, impacting revenue visibility, and continual concentration risk as 90% of its current order book pertains to a few SPUs and SEBs. Counterparty credit risk from SPUs and SEBs, which have weak credit profiles, is mitigated by the ultimate coverage of CPIL’s turnkey services under the Government of India’s sponsored schemes and over 10 years of experience of its sponsors in dealing with SPUs through its group companies.

The ratings, however, benefit from moderate order book size of INR2,480m as on 15 December 2012, imparting revenue visibility over next two years. Fitch notes that CPIL’s ability to obtain direct orders from SPUs and SEBs from FY10 onwards resulted in better operating margins of 21.6% in FY11 and 8.2% in FY10. This is compared with margins of 3.2% in FY09, when company operated as a subcontractor for private contractors.

The ratings may be downgraded if there is a decline in revenue or any increase in working capital intensity leading to interest coverage falling below 1.5x. Conversely, an increase in revenue while maintaining healthy profitability margins with interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a ratings upgrade.

Formerly Capital Power Infrastructure Private Limited, CPIL provides material, erection, testing and commissioning services in the power transmission and distribution sectors. It was incorporated in 2008.

Fitch has also affirmed CPIL’s following instruments:

- INR350m fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR400m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR600m non-fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR900m): affirmed at ‘Fitch BB(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'