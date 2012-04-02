TEXT-Fitch:New managed lane projects may come with greater rtgs volatility

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Managed lane projects may become more commonplace as traffic congestion levels rise throughout the country, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Managed lanes have given policymakers a vehicle, so to speak, to help more effectively manage demand along with other transport alternatives. In the past a lack of data has presented serious challenges to the financing of managed lane projects. However, more empirical data is on the horizon as projects come on line. These projects are an important solution for congestion in the near to medium term. That being said, improved transit may be necessary in the long-term.

Managed lane projects have a robust traffic base to build from. This is primarily because urban roads have historically performed better in the face of volatile economic conditions and fuel prices than other types of toll roads. However, even small changes in general purpose lane volume lead to bigger changes in travel times. This magnifies the effect on managed lanes. As a result, managed lanes projects need more liquidity than a typical toll road given the potential volatility in annual cash flows.

Not all projects are created equal, and policy choices on tolling, HOVs and Bus Rapid Transit can impact the ability to support debt. As a result, Fitch conducts various sensitivities when analyzing managed lane projects, which the new report goes into more detail on.

