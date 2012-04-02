FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Co. Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Friends Life Co. Ltd. ---------------------------------- 02-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Sep-2010 A-/-- --/--

16-Jun-2010 A+/-- --/--

30-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

11-Jun-2007 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/WatchN 15-Sep-2010

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.