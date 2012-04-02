FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rts Barclays Bank issues guaranteed by U.K. Government 'AAA'
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rts Barclays Bank issues guaranteed by U.K. Government 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The guarantee from the NLGS terminates at midnight on March 19, 2014, but without prejudice to the rights of any beneficiary in respect of any subsisting guaranteed liability.

We could potentially rate issues from other rated issuers under the NLGS--namely Santander UK PLC (A+/Negative/A-1), The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), and Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1)--who have publicly indicated their intention to participate in the scheme. Such issuance could, in principle, also benefit from ratings substitution, that is, from ratings equalization with the ‘AAA’ sovereign rating on the U.K. However, this will depend on an individual assessment of associated program documentation and its compliance with our criteria.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt, April 6, 2009

