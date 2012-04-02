FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Group PLC
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Friends Life Group PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 02 -

==============================================================================

Ratings -- Friends Life Group PLC --------------------------------- 02-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency BBB/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Oct-2011 BBB/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Friends Life Ltd.

Rating Rating Date

£161.713 mil 12.% nts due 05/21/2021 BBB+/WatchN 08-May-2009

£209.895 mil 6.875% Tier 1 perp callable cap

secs hybrid BBB/WatchN 26-Jun-2008

£267.837 mil step up 6.292% Tier 1 perp

callable cap secs hybrid BBB/WatchN 26-Jun-2008

£500 mil 8.25% hybrid due 04/21/2022 BBB/WatchN 11-Apr-2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.