TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs on 4 classes, lowers 1 in St. Paul's CLO 1

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction’s credit performance.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.

-- We have also lowered our rating on the class E notes, due to their failure to pass the largest obligor test.

-- St. Paul’s CLO 1 is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in May 2007.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on St. Paul’s CLO 1 B.V.’s outstanding EUR271.53 million notes.

Specifically, we:

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes;

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes; and

-- Lowered our rating on the class E notes.

St. Paul’s CLO 1 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.