TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets withdrawn

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd. We withdrew the ratings after the company merged with Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 1, 2012. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., which operates under the Daiwa Securities group, is the surviving company following the merger, and it succeeded all the long-term senior bonds of Daiwa Securities Capital Markets rated by Standard & Poor‘s. Our issue ratings on these bonds are unchanged. In addition, we today withdrew our preliminary rating on a shelf registration for long-term senior bonds issued by Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.