FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets withdrawn
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd. We withdrew the ratings after the company merged with Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 1, 2012. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., which operates under the Daiwa Securities group, is the surviving company following the merger, and it succeeded all the long-term senior bonds of Daiwa Securities Capital Markets rated by Standard & Poor‘s. Our issue ratings on these bonds are unchanged. In addition, we today withdrew our preliminary rating on a shelf registration for long-term senior bonds issued by Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.