TEXT-Fitch ups Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) plc

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) plc’s CMBS notes due January 2017 as follows:

GBP4.7m class C (XS0225388619) upgraded to ‘AAAsf’ from ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

GBP4.5m class D (XS0225388700) upgraded to ‘AAAsf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

The upgrades reflect the rapid deleveraging of the CMBS, following approximately GBP20m (45%) of sequential note payments since Fitch’s last rating action in April 2011. This better-than-expected outcome has paid the Class A and B notes in full. The GBP15m of credit enhancement to the rated notes (in the form of the Class E tranche) provides exceptionally strong protection from credit risk on the remaining loans, thus greatly reducing the risk of default for the Class C and D notes.

The Tintagel House loan (21% of outstanding transaction balance) failed to repay at its expected maturity in January 2012, and has had its maturity extended by three months. Despite this, a substantial partial payment of GBP6.9m was made at the January interest payment date (IPD), reducing the reported LTV to 21%. This is an encouraging sign and Fitch expects the remainder of this loan to repay without loss.

The Admiral House loan (10%) also failed to repay at its expected maturity (April 2011). As a result, the special servicer has been working with the borrower to sell the properties without outright mortgage enforcement. Two of the three mortgaged properties have since been sold, with proceeds used to repay noteholders. The sale of the final property has been agreed, with the asset set to be released from the security net shortly (although completion risk remains). Fitch estimates a loss of under GBP1m for this loan.

The performance of the Oxford Street (30%), the Cavendish Square (24%) and the Rivermead Court (15%) loans is stable. Although Fitch estimates an LTV over 100% for the Rivermead Court loan, any loss will be comfortably absorbed by the Class E notes. Loan repayments expected from Tintagel House and Admiral, combined with the good credit quality of the remaining loans and the high credit enhancement, support the upgrade of the Classes C and D notes to ‘AAAsf’.