TEXT-S&P afrms French Urban Community of Dunkirk rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

Overview

-- We believe that the French Urban Community of Dunkirk’s (UCD‘s) tighter expenditure control will partly offset sluggish operating revenues until 2014.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘A+’ long-term rating on UCD.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UCD will stabilize its debt burden until 2014.

Rating Action

On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A+’ long-term issuer credit rating on France’s Urban Community of Dunkirk (UCD). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on UCD reflects our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French intercity structures, UCD’s “positive” liquidity position, and its sound budgetary performance, as our criteria define these terms.

In our view, the rating is mainly constrained by concentration risk in UCD’s economy, which is exposed to cyclical industries (especially the metal industry), and its very limited revenue growth.