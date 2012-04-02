FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rts BAA Funding's class A18 zero-coupon corpsec nts
April 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rts BAA Funding's class A18 zero-coupon corpsec nts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned an ‘A- (sf)’ rating to BAA Funding’s EUR50 million class A18 notes.

-- BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance part of its existing bank debt.

-- This is a corporate securitization transaction that provides first-ranking security over the securitized assets that include Heathrow and Stansted airports and the Heathrow Express rail link.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A- (sf)’ credit rating to BAA Funding Ltd.’s EUR50 million class A18 zero-coupon note issuance under the issuer’s GBP50 billion multicurrency program. The stable outlook reflects our view that, although the current economic climate is uncertain, key hub airports such as Heathrow are likely to maintain their competitive positions during any downturn.

The EUR50 million zero-coupon notes have an annual accrual yield of 4.12% and a legal final maturity of 2034.

BAA Funding is designed to consolidate debt for BAA Ltd.’s core portfolio under a single program of debt issuance. Further debt issuance, including bank debt and rated notes, is permitted.

