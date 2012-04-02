TEXT-Fitch publishes SME CLO compare

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

Fitch assigned ratings to three new SME CLO transactions in Q112. Each transaction was originated in a different jurisdiction, providing signs of increased activity across the sector. In addition, 95% of the senior notes of Sandown Gold 2012-1 Plc were placed in the market, which potentially signals greater investor interest in SME transactions.

FCT BS CDN ENT is a static securitisation of a loan (the CDN loan) made by the Societe Anonyme de Credit a l‘Industrie Francaise - a member of the Societe Generale group - to Credit du Nord (‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'). The loan benefits in turn from a financial guarantee backed by a EUR2.05bn portfolio of loans to French small businesses and professionals, SMEs and Corporates originated by CDN in France. The class A notes, rated ‘AAAsf’, benefit from 31.5% credit enhancement (CE) provided via overcollateralisation.

IM Cajamar Empresas 4, FTA is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured (44% of preliminary pool) and unsecured (56% of preliminary pool) loans granted to SMEs and self-employed individuals located in Spain for the purpose of financing business activities, originated and serviced by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (‘BBB+'/RWN/‘F2’). The portfolio is concentrated in farming & agriculture (31.5%) in Andalucia (44%) and Murcia (31%). The class A notes, rated ‘A-sf’ benefit from CE in the form of subordination (20%) and a cash reserve fund of 9%.

The agency assigned expected ratings to Sandown Gold 2012-1 Plc on 26 March 2012. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of loans granted to UK SMEs originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’). The Class A notes, rated ‘AAAsf’ benefit from CE of 45.2%, whereas the Class B notes, rated ‘AAsf’ have CE of 38.4% and the class C notes rated ‘Asf’, CE of 29.6%.

