TEXT-S&P Japan's major sec groups may struggle after 2Q FY2012

Nov 06 - Revenues at Japan’s four rated major securities groups, except for SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1), rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2012 (July 1 to Sept. 30, 2012). The quarter-on-quarter increase was mainly fueled by temporary factors such as large-scale domestic underwriting deals and a turnaround in some overseas financial markets, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. Nomura Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (BBB/Negative/A-2) increased their net profits from the previous quarter, while SMBC Nikko and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) saw their net profits decline.

In our view, the four securities groups are unlikely to considerably improve their revenues in the short to medium term given the stagnant global financial market and tighter regulations. We believe that their profitability, especially that of their wholesale segments, is likely to remain under pressure. Excluding temporary positive factors, such as monetary easing policies implemented by the U.S. and European central banks, global markets are still stagnant, making a future recovery uncertain. Given the severe market conditions, Standard & Poor’s believes that building a revenue-and-cost structure that would enable them to secure stable profits remains a key factor for the securities groups’ performance.

In the investment banking segment, we believe that it is difficult for the securities groups to achieve a full-fledged recovery in their underwriting businesses in the short to medium term because of weak demand for equity finance, excluding the limited number of large-scale underwriting deals. In the second quarter of fiscal 2012, sizable underwriting deals, including those by Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. (not rated) and All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. (not rated), considerably boosted equity underwriting commissions.

In our view, the monetary easing policies conducted by the U.S. and European central banks partially lifted the securities groups’ revenues from overseas fixed-income trading in the second quarter of fiscal 2012. The Federal Reserve Bank’s third round of quantitative easing, which entails purchases of mortgage-backed securities, boosted Nomura’s revenues from U.S. securitized products. The European Central Bank’s unlimited purchase of government bonds turned the market around and supported revenues from fixed-income trading in Europe. However, the benefits from the central banks’ actions may diminish, in our opinion. In addition, fundamental problems, such as the sovereign crisis in Europe, remain severe. As such, Standard & Poor’s believes the prospects for the global fixed income market are uncertain, which may put downward pressure on the revenues of Japan’s major securities groups. Excluding the temporary boost from the aforementioned large-scale domestic underwriting deals and the effects of the central banks’ monetary easing, we believe the revenues from the four securities groups’ wholesale businesses would have been lower. We expect their wholesale businesses to continue to face difficult market conditions.

Meanwhile, in their retail businesses, the major securities groups’ results were in line with those recorded in the previous quarter, despite reduced daily trading volume amid low stock prices and weak sales of investment trusts. They were able to achieve that because of an increase in stock sales with sizable underwriting deals. Their retail businesses provide a stable revenue source that supports their group-wide revenues. However, their retail business revenues remained low in the second quarter because of sluggish stock prices and investor risk aversion, which were also evident in the first quarter of fiscal 2012 (April 1 to June 30, 2012).

In the second quarter of fiscal 2012, although temporary factors boosted the securities groups’ revenues from their investment banking and trading businesses, the revenues from their wholesale businesses remained low while those from their retail businesses were weak. Nomura and Daiwa have been carrying out cost structural reform, including additional cost reductions. By the end of the quarter, Nomura had achieved about 27% of its targeted additional cost reductions of $1 billion, which were mainly carried out in its wholesale business. For the quarter, Nomura’s wholesale business broke even, while the revenues related to fixed-income trading were strong. The effects of Nomura’s cost reductions are likely to show in its financial results in and after the first quarter of fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2014). Although Nomura reduced its dividend to JPY2 per share for the first half of fiscal 2012, cash outflow by dividend payments continued to exceed its net profit in the same period. Daiwa, which aims to cut annual costs by JPY60.0 billion, reduced its second-quarter expenses by roughly JPY12.0 billion from the expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2010 (ended March 2011), before it announced its cost reduction plan. Nevertheless, the cost reductions failed to help its wholesale business unit to break even.