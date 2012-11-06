TEXT-S&P publishes reports on the European retail sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - European retailers’ earnings and revenues are coming under increasing pressure amid weak economic conditions and structural upheavals in the industry, says Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in a series of reports published today (see list below).

“Weak consumer spending, exacerbated by high unemployment and shrinking disposable incomes is damaging retailers’ top lines at a time when their profitability is also declining durably due to structural forces such as the growth of e-commerce and customers’ increased acceptance of discount retailers,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Raam Ratnam. Retailers are also being forced to make capital investments to refresh their physical store infrastructure and expand their e-commerce capabilities.

At the same time, the rising price of food commodities such as grain and soybean could further add to profit pressures next year. We believe some retailers may have difficulty passing on added costs to customers, particularly as price competition remains intense and customers are becoming very price sensitive .

Meanwhile, emerging markets, whose faster-growing economies have in recent years helped boost international retailers’ returns, are now becoming less lucrative because their economies are growing at a slower pace and European retailers face increasing competition from local rivals.

All these trends are weighing on the credit quality of Europe’s retailers--including those that we rate in the investment-grade category (‘BBB-’ or above). “Our forecasts indicate that most rated retailers will end 2012 with weaker credit metrics, with little sign of improvement in 2013. However, after the recent downgrades ratings should largely stabilize, particularly for larger and more diversified high grade retailers over the next 12 months,” said Mr. Ratnam.

The ratings on investment-grade retailers have already been, or will likely be, most affected by the erosion of their business risk profiles. Although not our base case, we do not exclude further downward revisions of our business risk profile assessments for these companies if conditions deteriorate more than we currently expect and our lower probability (33%) downside economic scenario comes into play.

At the lower end of the rating spectrum, we consider that eight of the highly leveraged companies we rate in the retail and related consumer-facing businesses, rated ‘B+’ or below, face financial stress from faltering consumer spending. Although these companies have limited near-term refinancing requirements, those that struggle to turn around their revenues and earnings trends could see their highly leveraged capital structures become unsustainable over time. We foresee covenant headroom tightening as a result of lower earnings prospects, which presents a significant near-term threat to liquidity. Should such a scenario unfold, we could see an increasing number of distressed restructurings if lenders are not willing to waive covenant requirements.

”As a result of the current economic environment, we anticipate greater intra-year revenue and profit swings, notwithstanding the high seasonality that’s already inherent in retailers’ business models,“ added Mr. Ratnam. ”Although this could lead to some sporadic increases in trading in some months, we believe there is little prospect for a sustained improvement until the recovery gains more traction in 2014.

“Disposals and moderation of capital spending could provide some relief from a financial standpoint, although many sector participants are under pressure to invest in store refurbishment, expansion, and improving online capabilities.”

