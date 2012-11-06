FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Credit Suisse AG
November 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Credit Suisse AG

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- Credit Suisse AG ------------------------------ 06-Nov-2012

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

14-Jun-2006 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A global private banking and investment banking franchise.

-- Demonstrated asset quality and a highly collateralized lending book.

-- Successful track record of improving cost efficiency and capitalization.

-- Solid funding and liquidity profile and management.

Weaknesses:

-- Pronounced earnings volatility from investment banking.

-- International pressures on the wealth and asset management business model.

-- High reliance on market and customer confidence.

-- Considerable exposure to operational, litigation, and reputation risks.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ negative outlook on Switzerland-based Credit Suisse AG reflects the uncertainty of the bank’s business position given international pressures on cross-border tax collection. In addition, persistent macroeconomic deterioration and regulatory pressures are suppressing revenues and activity in the capital markets and remain a threat to the bank’s business model.

Since November 2011, Credit Suisse has made significant progress in implementing measures to improve risk-adjusted returns in its investment- and private-banking divisions and to reduce costs. We also note that the capital position has improved substantially following capital measures announced in July 2012.

