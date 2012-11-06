FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's cuts EUR55m SF CDO notes of Claris Limited
November 6, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's cuts EUR55m SF CDO notes of Claris Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 06 (Reuters) - Claris Limited

* Moody’s announced today the following rating actions on the notes issued by Claris Limited: Issuer: Claris Limited ....EUR15M Series 95/2007 Tranche 1 EUR 15,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf) ....EUR40M Series 95/2007 Tranche II EUR 40,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

