TEXT-S&P comments on Italian banks' goodwill impairment charges
April 3, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Italian banks' goodwill impairment charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Most of the losses that large Italian banks reported in 2011 are owing to impairment charges made on goodwill and other nonservicing related intangible assets that the banks had recorded on their balance sheets in the previous decade, said Standard & Poor’s today in announcing the publication of its report “Large Goodwill Impairment Charges Support Our View That Profitability Will Likely Remain Weak For Italy’s Banks.”

“Many Italian banks, like their counterparts in the U.S. and Europe, grew quickly in size in the past two decades. They paid a premium to acquire businesses, at a time when the economy and growth forecasts seemed brighter,” said Standard & Poor‘s. “After years of mergers and acquisitions, Italy’s banks are among those currently adjusting to major structural shifts in the operating landscape and markedly different economic conditions.”

We consider, among others, that the large goodwill impairment charges:

-- Support our view that Italian banks’ profitability will likely remain weak in the next few years; and

-- Will prompt most banks to adopt conservative dividend policies in the next few years, following their cancellation or reduction of ordinary dividends in 2012.

We currently do not expect further goodwill impairment charges of the same magnitude as those in 2011. Further goodwill impairments are possible at smaller banks, though, especially those that acquired branches in the past decade.

