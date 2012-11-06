FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain --------------------- 06-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Flat glass

Mult. CUSIP6: 204280

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428J

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428L

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428M

Mult. CUSIP6: F2005M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jul-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

05-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on leading France-based construction and engineered materials and solutions manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

Underpinning the ratings are the company’s broad business mix, with activities in several industries, and broad diversification of earnings by geography and customers. Saint-Gobain’s large size, solid market positions, and pricing power, supported by its technological leadership, are additional supports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.