TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain --------------------- 06-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Flat glass

Mult. CUSIP6: 204280

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428J

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428L

Mult. CUSIP6: 20428M

Mult. CUSIP6: F2005M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jul-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

05-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on leading France-based construction and engineered materials and solutions manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

Underpinning the ratings are the company’s broad business mix, with activities in several industries, and broad diversification of earnings by geography and customers. Saint-Gobain’s large size, solid market positions, and pricing power, supported by its technological leadership, are additional supports.