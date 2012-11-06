TEXT-S&P summary: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain --------------------- 06-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Flat glass
Mult. CUSIP6: 204280
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428J
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428L
Mult. CUSIP6: 20428M
Mult. CUSIP6: F2005M
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jul-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
05-Oct-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on leading France-based construction and engineered materials and solutions manufacturer and distributor Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.
Underpinning the ratings are the company’s broad business mix, with activities in several industries, and broad diversification of earnings by geography and customers. Saint-Gobain’s large size, solid market positions, and pricing power, supported by its technological leadership, are additional supports.