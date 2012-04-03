FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 440270

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.125% nts due 11/09/2012 B-/WatchN 03-Apr-2012

US$300 mil 11.75% nts due 01/21/2016 B-/WatchN 03-Apr-2012

