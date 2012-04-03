TEXT-S&P lowers & places Hopson Development rtgs on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

Overview

-- We believe Hopson’s financial strength is unlikely to recover in the next one year after deteriorating in 2011.

-- In our view, the China-based real estate developer faces heightened refinancing risks on its offshore notes due in November 2012.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Hopson to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ and our issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

-- We are placing all the ratings on Hopson and the notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. We also lowered the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. At the same time, we placed all our ratings on the Hopson, including our ‘cnBB-’ Greater China credit scale rating on the company and the ‘cnB+’ issue rating on the notes, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our expectation that Hopson’s financial strength will remain weak for the next one year following a deterioration in 2011. The company’s capital structure and cash flows deteriorated in 2011 to levels we consider weak for a ‘B+’ rating. The company also breached our downgrade trigger of EBITDA interest coverage of 2x. The decline in financial strength was due to Hopson’s weak sales execution and higher borrowings than we had expected. We believe prospects for an improvement are limited given our expectation of a deepening correction in the property market in China.

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our view that Hopson faces heighted refinancing risk on its US$350 million offshore notes due in November 2012. Hopson’s liquidity could deteriorate to “weak” from “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria, if the company‘s: (1) disposal of assets or securities does not materialize; or (2) property sales are significantly weaker than its projection. As of the end of 2011, the company has about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 13.63 billion in debt due in the next 12 months, against an unrestricted cash balance of HK$2.62 billion. At the same time, committed outstanding land premiums totaling HK$1.40 billion are due before the end of 2012. Moreover, construction costs are rising due to the company’s strategy to accelerate construction and property sales.

We consider Hopson’s property sales target of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 15 billion-RMB18 billion as optimistic. This is because the company expects to increase new sales launches with limited price discounting. The government’s restrictions on home purchases are also likely to persist. Hopson’s sales execution has been weak in the past several years. In 2011, the company’s contract sales were RMB9.94 billion, a decline of 9.9% from 2010. This was the company’s third year of declining property sales.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next three months after we review Hopson’s refinancing plan for its offshore notes, and its liquidity. We may lower the rating on Hopson by at least one notch if: (1) we believe the company does not have a credible refinancing plan for its offshore notes or credible financing options by the end of June 2012; and 2) its liquidity deteriorates to “weak”, which means that sources of liquidity will be less than uses over the next six to 12 months. This could happen if property sales in the second quarter of 2012, which we consider to be a crucial period for new launches, are significantly below the company’s expectations.