TEXT-Fitch:Singapore covered bond rules a positive step

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) consultation paper outlining proposed rules for the issuance of covered bonds by banks incorporated in Singapore is an important first step towards establishing a covered bond market. However, the proposals are silent in several aspects, the clarification of which will add certainty for both issuers and investors.

“The MAS proposals give no indication that specific legislation for covered bonds will be forthcoming,” says Helen Wong, Director in Fitch’s Structured Finance team. “Fitch expects Singapore covered bonds will rely on current law and contractual arrangements, and assumes they will be guaranteed or issued by an asset-owning special-purpose vehicle, similar to those used in securitisation transactions. Fitch’s experience in Singapore securitisation transactions leads it to expect that the legal regime for asset segregation will be strong and supportive.”

The ringfencing of the cover assets from the rest of an issuer’s balance sheet for the benefit of covered bond investors is a pre-requisite for a covered bond to achieve a rating higher than the rating of the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. In the absence of covered bond laws in Singapore, Fitch expects Singaporean covered bonds to be issued pursuant to individual contractual arrangements and that Singaporean issuers will use the current laws relating to SPVs. The agency will undertake a specific review of the legal mechanism chosen by individual Singaporean issuers relating to the asset segregation of the cover pool.

MAS’s proposed rules do not include any mandatory liquidity provisions. Liquid assets such as cash, bank bills and certificates of deposit are not specified as eligible assets in the cover pool. The rules also remain silent on the necessary measures to ensure continuation of payments to covered bondholders in the aftermath of an issuer default. It does not address the appointment of an administrator, or its powers and duties in relation to meeting covered bond payments, such as sourcing payments from the cover assets or selling the cover assets. In the absence of regulatory guidance, Fitch will review the measures at programme level that can protect covered bonds against an interruption of payments. Apart from posting liquid assets, these measures may include pre-maturity tests, extendable maturities for the covered bonds, or reverting to a pass-through amortisation upon an issuer default. They also include the appointment of an administrator, its role in servicing and liquidating the cover assets to meet covered bond payments.

The proposed rules require an issuer to appoint an independent cover pool monitor to verify and report the compliance of covered bonds annually. Fitch believes MAS’s proposed reporting requirement may be too infrequent to allow timely control and oversight of covered bonds issued in Singapore. In addition, the proposed rules do not address any public disclosure requirements. Fitch believes the regulatory authority can play a role in promoting transparency for the covered bonds market.

The proposed rules stipulate a minimum over-collateralisation (OC) of 3%. Fitch believes the introduction of a minimum OC to be positive for covered bond investors, but notes that the actual OC in most globally issued covered bonds is above the level proposed by MAS.

The proposed rules also define eligible assets as residential mortgage loans and derivatives held for the purpose of hedging risks arising from issuing covered bonds. Other assets, such as commercial property-backed loans, or public sector exposures commonly seen in European jurisdictions, are not included.

On 9 March 2012, MAS issued a consultation paper detailing proposed rules for covered bonds issuance in Singapore. The report published today details Fitch’s view on the proposed rules and forms part of its submission to MAS in response to the consultation paper.

