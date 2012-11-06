TEXT-S&P summary:Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management -- 06-Nov-2012

Corp.

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due

05/27/2019 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due

12/02/2024 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

Rationale

The rating on Philippines-based power utility Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) reflects the sovereign rating on the Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We believe that the Philippine government is almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PSALM in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following PSALM characteristics:

-- PSALM plays a “critical” role in implementing government reforms to restructure and liberalize the power sector in the Philippines.

-- The company has an “integral” link with its owner, the Philippine government, which provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of the utility’s debts. Our assessment of an integral link is primarily based on this government guarantee, which also includes cross-default triggers on the government’s external indebtedness.

PSALM’s charter states that the government will take over all of the utility’s outstanding assets and liabilities at the end of the utility’s life.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of PSALM to be weak. We believe the company has a “weak” business risk profile and a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. PSALM has not officially released its full-year 2011 financial accounts. The continuity of the sovereign guarantee is the principal consideration for our rating on PSALM. On a stand-alone basis, PSALM has a very weak credit profile and limited flexibility to raise resources on its own.

We expect PSALM to remain highly leveraged because we anticipate that it will raise debt to fulfill its obligations on time. Large amounts of debt and other liabilities inherited from state-owned National Power Corp. (BB+/Stable/--) burden PSALM’s balance sheet.

We anticipate that PSALM will repay its outstanding borrowings largely from the proceeds of the privatization of its power plants and transmission licenses. As part of its liability management program, the company secured a Philippine peso (PHP) 75 billion syndicated term loan facility in 2011. PSALM partly used the loan facility to refinance its loan obligations of about PHP43 billion maturing during that year. It used the rest to meet other financial obligations. These included independent power producer (IPP) debts and other contractual obligations arising from the operations of the remaining unsold assets.

We expect PSALM to largely meet its obligations over the life of its power purchase agreements with the help of the privatization proceeds of its IPP administration contracts. We expect the company to recover stranded debts and costs by raising electricity rates. Stranded debts and costs are the remaining portion of outstanding borrowings and IPP obligations after fully utilizing proceeds from asset sales. PSALM expects stranded residual debt to fall to about US$3.7 billion at the end of its corporate life in 2026, from US$15.8 billion in 2011.

Liquidity

PSALM’s liquidity is “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The sovereign guarantee supports the utility’s financial position. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the utility had cash and cash equivalents of about PHP26.782 billion. In comparison, it had about PHP77.859 billion in short-term liability obligations, including amounts due to government controlled and owned companies, and government agencies.

About US$623.83 million of PSALM’s debt will mature in 2012. This exposes the company to liquidity and refinancing risks. We, therefore, expect the utility to raise debt again in 2012 to meet upcoming financial obligations.

PSALM’s exposure to foreign exchange risk also strains its liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2010, about 80% of the company’s foreign currency loans, excluding IPP obligations, were denominated in foreign currencies, mainly U.S. dollars and Japanese yen. Nevertheless, PSALM’s exposure to interest rate risk is manageable because about 84% of its debt has fixed interest rates.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PSALM reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on the Philippines.

We may raise the rating on PSALM if we upgrade the sovereign, provided we believe that government support to the company continues. Conversely, a downgrade of the Philippines would result in a similar action on PSALM.

