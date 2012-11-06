TEXT-S&P summary: National Power Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- National Power Corp. -------------------------- 06-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 637193

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil med-term note Prog 06/07/1995: sr

unsecd BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$300 mil 9.625% gtd nts due 05/15/2028 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 11/02/2016 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

Rationale

The rating on National Power Corp. (Napocor) reflects our opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the government of Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the utility company in the event of financial distress.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of Napocor to be very weak. We believe the company has a “vulnerable” business risk profile and a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. Napocor posted a loss of about Philippine peso (PHP) 81 million in 2011 after incorporating subsidies of about PHP2.2 billion. The continuity of the sovereign guarantee remains the principal consideration for our rating on Napocor. This is because, on a stand-alone basis, the company has a very weak credit profile and has limited flexibility in raising resources on its own.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following Napocor characteristics:

-- “Critical” role as the sole provider of electricity to remote areas in the Philippines. We consider the program (known locally as the missionary electrification program) to be a key social policy initiative of the government.

-- “Integral” link with the government, which fully owns the utility and has significant control over key budgetary and strategic decisions. The government also provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of the utility’s debt obligations. Nevertheless, the ongoing rationalization of the public sector in Philippines could weaken the government’s guarantee on public sector debt.

We expect Napocor’s capital expenditure programs to remain in line with its primary role of missionary electrification development in the Philippines. Although Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM: BB+/Stable/--) has assumed a substantial part of Napocor’s debt, the latter’s stand-alone credit profile remains very weak, given its low revenues.

Liquidity

Napocor has “less than adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria, due to the company’s low revenues. Nevertheless, the sovereign guarantee supports the utility’s financial position.

A failure to comply with loan covenants would be equivalent to a technical default, which could accelerate the payment of Napocor’s outstanding debt. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the risk of payment acceleration is low as long as the government guarantee is in place.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on Napocor reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign rating on the Philippines. We may lower the rating on Napocor on evidence of: (1) weaker government support and ownership; or (2) weakening of the government’s guarantee on Napocor’s debt. In addition, a downgrade of the Philippines would result in similar action on the rating on Napocor. Conversely, we may raise the rating if we raise the sovereign rating and there is evidence of continued government support.

