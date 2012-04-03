TEXT-S&P summary: Mighty River Power Ltd.

Offsetting these strengths is MRP’s operational vulnerability to poor hydrology and volatile wholesale and retail electricity markets, a significant partially debt-funded capital-expenditure program to add another geothermal plant, and the potential exposure of MRP’s financial profile to its yet-to-be-proven international growth projects. MRP is one of the top-five integrated electricity generators and retailers in New Zealand. MRP typically generates about 17% of the nation’s electricity and supplies about 20% of electricity retail customers (by number).

The one-notch higher ‘BBB+’ long-term issuer rating on MRP compared to the SACP reflects our view of a “moderate” likelihood of extraordinary support from its owner, the government of New Zealand, in the event of financial distress to ensure the company’s financial obligations are met in a timely manner. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, this support factor is based on our assessment of:

-- The “important” role of MRP for the New Zealand economy, due to the essential nature of its services, and its significant capacity and market share.

-- The company’s “limited” link with the New Zealand government. Despite strong oversight by the New Zealand government, MRP operates relatively independently. The ability of MRP’s board to define its business and financial strategy, suggests that any potential shareholder intervention would depend on the risk appetite of the board and the circumstances causing financial stress.

Completion of the New Zealand government process to sell a minority stake in MRP (possibly before the end of the year), is unlikely to affect our current assessment of the government support factor. Retention of majority ownership and control by the government are likely to be sufficient to maintain the current rating uplift; however, the identity of the minority investors and corporate governance under a revised ownership structure could affect our view of the stand-alone credit profile of these entities.

Our view of MRP’s “satisfactory” business profile--as defined in our criteria--stems from the company’s position as New Zealand’s fourth-largest generator and third-largest retailer of electricity. MRP’s exposure to hydrology risk has reduced significantly with the addition of the geothermal plants, and will be further moderated with the completion in mid-2013 of the 82 MW Ngatamariki geothermal plant, which will increase geothermal to about 40% of the generation portfolio. Nonetheless, MRP’s operations remains somewhat exposed to the country’s unpredictable hydrological conditions, with about 60% of the company’s generation still reliant on hydro generation from a single river system (the Waikato river). This increased geothermal supply for base-load power means that at peak times MRP can strategically use its cost-competitive hydro generation complemented by the gas-fired Southdown peaker to earn higher yields. Furthermore, the hedging of its generation and retail base generally reduces the exposure to volatile wholesale prices, although this risk cannot be fully contained under poor hydrological conditions or if MRP’s hedge book is materially short.

Key business and financial drivers for MRP and its peers are primarily the impact of hydrological conditions, generally and company specific. In particular, we view the major sensitivities are how the hydro conditions influence MRP’s generation output and wholesale pricing; retail market share; and in a market with flat demand growth, MRP’s related ability to increase retail pricing without materially adversely affecting share. MRP’s expanded generation portfolio is expected to support the revised year ending June 30, 2012 EBITDAF guidance of NZ$460 million-NZ$475 million. Nonetheless, tempering the prospects for near-term material improvement in financial metrics is MRP’s significant partially debt-funded capital-expenditure program while the company maintains a 75% dividend payout ratio. MRP’s committed projects include the NZ$466 million for Ngatamariki plant and likely deployment of the remaining US$90 million (NZ$120 million) in offshore projects (funded through its Global Geothermal Energy Fund, which is investing geothermal projects/exploration in the U.S., Chile, and Germany). Even if all projects are funded 50% to 60% with internal cash flow, debt is likely to increase toward NZ$1.2 billion in the next year or so, in our view.

At the expanded debt level, if MRP is not able to commensurately lift earnings mainly through retail price increases, the company could find it challenging to maintain metrics consistent with the ratings. Based on our forecasts of average hydrology, modest revenue growth of about 5%, and EBITDA margin of in the mid-30’s (%), we expect MRP to achieve funds from operations (FFO) interest cover and FFO to total debt of marginally above 4x and 25%, respectively, for the next two fiscal years. Commissioning of Ngatamariki early in fiscal 2014 is likely to see another step-change for the better in earnings and cash flow. As a result, we expect MRP’s financial profile to consolidate and lift the headroom in the rating.

While the GGE Fund’s California, U.S. project 49.9 MW geothermal project achieved commercial operation in March 2012, we envisage funds provided by the project are likely to remain committed to supporting MRP’s international ambitions. We consider the expected financial metrics could be somewhat tight for the rating over the next 18 months or so. Therefore, if the GGE Fund’s returns are delayed, or more investment than expected is required to complete projects and the local investments accelerate beyond Ngatamariki, we believe that MRP’s financial profile could weaken.

Liquidity

We consider MRP’s liquidity to be “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had NZ$335 million in undrawn bank facilities of more than 12 months’ duration. Furthermore, the company has no debt maturities until May 2013. Liquidity is further supported by MRP representing that all funding commitments for future growth capital expenditure will be in place before proceeding. This is consistent with the company’s policy of maintaining committed debt facilities at a level of NZ$50 million in excess of forecast six-month-forward peak debt.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including operating cash flow, cash, and undrawn bank lines, to exceed its uses by more than our expected minimum requirement of 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- In the unlikely event of a 15% drop of EBITDA, MRP would continue to be in compliance with its financial covenants; at June 30, 2011, the company was comfortably in compliance with all of its covenants. For example, the actual interest cover ratio--EBITDA to interest and financial costs--of 563% compares favorably to a requirement of more than 250%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MRP will continue to sustain its financial metrics consistent with the ‘BBB+’ rating and remain majority-owned by the New Zealand government. The outlook also assumes that in the event of unforeseen adverse hydrological conditions, the company would exercise timely discretion in dividend payments so as not to compromise on its financial flexibility. Moreover, the company’s representation that at this stage it has committed only US$250 million to its international investments somewhat tempers pressure on the financial profile from its offshore growth ambitions, while it undertakes substantial domestic capital expenditure over the next 12 to 18 months.

Downward pressure on the rating may occur if business or financial risks increase, including from:

-- An acceleration in the company’s domestic projects;

-- An increased exposure to international investments beyond the US$250 million commitment;

-- FFO interest cover falls to less than 4x and FFO to total debt falls to less than 25% on a sustained basis;

-- The company adopts more shareholder-friendly financial policies if the government sells a stake to third parties through the proposed privatization process; and

-- The government reduces its ownership to a minority stake.

Prospects for rating uplift are limited, given the expected financial profile over the medium term.