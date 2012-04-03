TEXT-Fitch rates Feedatives Pharma at 'Fitch B(ind)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Feedatives Pharma Private Limited (FPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned FPL’s INR130m fund-based limits a ‘Fitch B(ind)’ rating.

The ratings are constrained by the company’s small scale of operations with revenue of just INR464.3m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings also reflect high inventory levels leading to tight liquidity, as reflected by 100% utilisation of its fund-based limits in the last 12 months, although FPL has applied to banks for additional working capital facilities. Moreover, FPL has capex plans of INR125.9m for increasing its capacity of breeding birds to 90,000 from the existing 63,000, which will be funded by long-term loans of INR85m. The ratings further reflect the inherent risks in poultry farming such as disease outbreaks, and the fragmented nature of the industry.

The ratings also reflect over a decade-long experience of FPL’s founders in poultry farming and improved financial results in FY11. Revenue rose 81.4% yoy backed by an increase in volume of birds sold, while EBITDA margin increased to 6.9% (FY10: 5.9%). Furthermore, interest coverage improved to 3.2x (FY10: 1.5x) and net financial leverage to 3.1x (FY10: 6.7x) on the back of increased profitability. However, total debt remained constant at INR105m (FY10: INR104.3m)

Positive rating guidelines include reduced liquidity pressure and net leverage falling below 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, delays in bank approvals for additional working capital limits leading to continued liquidity pressure may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1995, FPL is engaged in integrated poultry farming of day-old chicks to broiler birds in different parts of West Bengal and in producing animal feed supplements.