TEXT-S&P ratings - Transnet SOC Ltd.
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Transnet SOC Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Transnet SOC Ltd. -------------------------------------- 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 89378T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jan-2011 A-/-- BBB+/--

18-Dec-2007 A/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : South Africa (Republic of)

Rating Rating Date

ZAR2 bil 13.5% nts due 04/15/2028 A 25-Jan-2011

ZAR1.5 bil 10.% bnds due 03/30/2029 A 25-Jan-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 04/15/1998: sr

unsecd BBB+ 02-Aug-2005

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 07/14/2009: sr

unsecd BBB+ 08-Jun-2010

