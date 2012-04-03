TEXT-S&P revises South Africa's Transnet otlk to negative;rtgs afrmd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

Overview

-- On March 28, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable and affirmed our ‘BBB+/A-2’ foreign currency and ‘A/A-1’ local currency ratings.

-- We consider South African infrastructure provider Transnet SOC Ltd. (Transnet) to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria and assess the likelihood of extraordinary support from the state, if needed, to be “extremely high.”

-- In accordance with our GRE criteria, we are revising our outlook on Transnet to negative from stable and affirming our long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-', respectively, and our long-term South Africa national scale rating at ‘ZaAA+'.

-- The negative outlook on the local and foreign currency ratings reflects that on the Republic of South Africa, and our view that a downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of Transnet.

Rating Action

On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service revised its outlook on South Africa-based infrastructure provider Transnet SOC Ltd. (Transnet) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-', respectively, and our ‘ZaAA+’ long-term South Africa national scale rating.

Rationale

The rating actions on Transnet follow similar actions on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2; local currency A/Negative/A-1) on March 28, 2012. (For more details, see “South Africa Outlook Revised To Negative On Persistent Economic And Social Problems; All Ratings Affirmed,” on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

The outlook revision on the government reflects the potential for a downgrade if economic and social problems feed into the political debate in the run-up to the 2014 national and provincial elections and consequently put further pressure on the policy framework.

The ratings on Transnet continue to reflect the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bbb+', as well as our opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Transnet in the event of financial distress.

We consider Transnet to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of an “extremely high” likelihood of government support is based on our assessment of Transnet‘s:

-- “Critical” role for South Africa, owing to its position as the monopoly infrastructure provider in freight rail, port ownership, and pipelines, and its dominant position in port operations; and

-- “Very strong” link with the government through South Africa’s 100% ownership, and its oversight of Transnet’s strategy, funding plans, and regulation.

The SACP reflects Transnet’s “strong” business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, which is based on our view of its dominant business positions in the South African economy, continued operational and financial improvements, and high and increasing profitability.

These strengths are partially offset by our view of Transnet’s “significant” financial risk profile, the funding risk associated with its large capital works program and scheduled debt maturities, exposure to changes in the South African economy, an expected increase in debt over the next two to three years, and regulatory uncertainty in its regulated divisions.

We understand that the president of South Africa recently announced a South African rand (ZAR) 300 billion spending plan in relation to Transnet. We will review the details of the spending plan as they arise, and monitor any potential effect on Transnet’s SACP.

Liquidity

We assess Transnet’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. Foreign currency debt is limited and fully hedged, but we anticipate that it will likely increase over time to reflect the foreign currency requirements of the company’s procurement program.

On Feb. 28, 2012, Transnet reported cash and cash equivalents of about ZAR4.9 billion, and ZAR3.6 billion of committed undrawn credit lines. We anticipate that Transnet will generate about ZAR6.3 billion of funds from operations over the next six months. In contrast, we forecast that, over the same period, capital expenditures will reach about ZAR11 billion while debt repayments will total about ZAR700 million.

In assessing the company’s adequate liquidity, we factor in our view of Transnet’s good relationships with banks, strong credit standing in financial markets, and prudent financial policy. In addition, in early March, Transnet rolled over the bulk of its ZAR7 billion club loans for a further two years to March 2014, and repaid about ZAR1.5 billion through cash balances. We also take into account Transnet’s success in securing an additional bank facility of ZAR3.5 billion-ZAR4 billion in March 2012, which we expect the company will draw on in early April, bringing cash balances up to about ZAR10 billion.

We understand that Transnet is contemplating a variety of financing solutions over the short to medium term. The company expects to continue using biweekly taps of its existing domestic bond and commercial paper (CP) programs to maintain a cash balance of ZAR3 billion as funds are used for capital works during the year. Transnet’s global medium-term notes and CP programs are subject to a change-of-control clause, meaning that bondholders can sell the bonds back to Transnet if the ratings on the notes or the issuer fall below investment grade (‘BB+’ or lower) within 90 days of a change of control. We view the likelihood of such an event as very remote.

Other existing debt and bond documentation contains limited financial covenants or triggers that could cause debt acceleration. We understand that the company is currently operating well within the financial covenants.