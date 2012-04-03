TEXT-S&P afrms 'AA-/A-1+' rtgs on DBS and DBSHK

Rationale

We affirmed the rating following the announcement that DSB’s parent, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSGH; unrated), is to acquire PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. In our view, the move will not directly affect the financial strength of DBS and it is line with the group’s strategy towards further diversifying the geographic mix of its revenue.

We note that Danamon’s business has higher credit risks than DBSGH’s and integration will involve execution risks. These factors could put the credit profile of the DBS group under pressure. The immediate impact is likely to be limited, however, because Danamon represents only about 6% in terms of assets of the proposed enlarged group. DBSGH’s risk-adjusted capitalization could be strained due to the higher economic risk in Indonesia and a significant amount of goodwill involved. But Danamon’s higher return on assets than DBSGH’s should temper the risk.

DBSGH has agreed to acquire a 67.37% stake in Danamon from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd., subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+), for about Singapore dollar (S$) 6.2 billion. DBSHG will fund the acquisition in the form of new equity shares. Temasek’s shareholding in DBSGH will then increase to about 40% from 30%. Upon completion of this proposed acquisition, DBSGH will launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining listed shares from other shareholders for up to S$2.9 billion in cash. DBSGH indicated that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulators’ approval, is likely to be completed in the second half of this year. We understand that DBSGH intends to transfer DBS’ existing Indonesian banking business into Danamon after completing these transactions, and will keep it outside the structure of DBS.

DBSGH has also announced its intention to acquire a minority stake in Alliance Financial Group Bhd. in Malaysia, through the purchase of other investment holding companies. We do not expect a material impact on the credit profile of DBS from this transaction, which is still under negotiation.

The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on DBS remains ‘a’. Standard & Poor’s bases its affirmed ratings on DBS on the bank’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “above-average” funding, and “strong” liquidity. Our anchor for DBS is ‘bbb+', reflecting our assessment of the economic risk and industry risks that the bank faces. We expect DBS to maintain “adequate” capital ratios. However, we could lower its SACP if the bank’s loan growth is more aggressive or its profit generation and retention are weaker than our expectation.

The bank maintains a strong market leader position in Singapore, with the largest branch network and customer deposit base. It also has an increasingly diversified geographic mix of revenue across Asia. We believe the bank will maintain its conservative underwriting standards and focus on selective market segments along with its expansion in emerging Asian economies with higher economic risks. In our view, the bank maintains the strongest customer deposit franchise in Singapore. The bank also maintains a rich pool of liquid assets.

The issuer credit rating is two notches higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of a high likelihood of support, due to DBS’ high systemic importance in Singapore and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive”.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that DBS will remain a bank with “high systemic importance” in Singapore, and its SACP will stay within the ‘a’ category over the next one to two years. Accordingly, this also reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). A downgrade could occur if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Singapore; (2) we no longer believe DBS has high systemic importance in Singapore; (3) the bank’s capitalization, business or risk positions substantially deteriorate, resulting in a two-notch decline in the bank’s SACP; or (4) the DBS group’s credit profile significantly weakens.

We currently consider an upgrade unlikely to happen in the coming one to two years. An upgrade could occur if the bank strengthens both its capitalization and business position, resulting in our assessment of a two-notch rise in the bank’s SACP.

The stable outlook on DBSHK follows that on DBS. An upgrade of DBSHK could be triggered by an upgrade of DBS. A downgrade of DBS could occur if we downgrade DBS or we no longer consider DBSHK to be a core subsidiary of DBS group.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a a

Anchor a bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average Above Average

and Strong (+1) and Strong (+1)

Support +2 +2

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support +2 +2

Additional Factors 0 +1

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

DBS Bank Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

axAAA/axA-1+

Senior Unsecured (4 issues) AA-

Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+

Subordinated (3 issues) A+

Preference Stock (2 issues) BBB+

Commercial Paper (3 issues) A-1+

Commercial Paper (1 issue) AA-

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. AA-/Stable/A-1+

cnAAA/--/cnA-1+