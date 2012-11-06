TEXT-Fitch ups Coca-Cola Icecek to 'BBB';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Turkey-based Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.’s (CCI) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term local currency IDR at ‘BBB’. The Outlook on both IDRs is Stable.

The rating actions follow Fitch’s upgrade of Turkey’s Sovereign Rating and Country Ceiling to ‘BBB-’ and to ‘BBB’, respectively (see “Fitch Upgrades Turkey to Investment Grade”; dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). CCI’s Long-term foreign currency IDR is now aligned with its Long-term local currency IDR.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: an upgrade of the local currency and foreign currency IDRs is unlikely due to CCI’s limited scale, diversification and profitability against certain peers and forex exposure.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- A material permanent deterioration in FCF generation with lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.5x for an extended period along with FFO interest coverage below 6x.

In the event of a sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira, Fitch will look at the group’s willingness and timing to undertake any necessary cash preservation measures such as dividend and capex reduction (as observed in 2009).