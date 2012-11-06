TEXT-S&P cuts Songa Offshore to 'B'; places on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Overview

-- The operating performance of Cyprus-domiciled mid-water oil and gas driller Songa Offshore SE (Songa) weakened in the first nine months of 2012.

-- This, together with an increase in capital expenditure, is likely to constrain Songa’s liquidity and reduce covenant headroom.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Songa to ‘B’ from ‘B+', and placing it on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a downgrade if the sale of the Eclipse rig that Songa announced recently does not go ahead.

Rating Action

On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Cyprus-domiciled mid-water oil and gas driller Songa Offshore SE (Songa) to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our revised forecasts for Songa’s 2012 operating performance, which are substantially lower than our previous forecasts. This reflects a lower utilization rate in the rig fleet in the first nine months of the year due to technical issues and yard stays.

We believe that weaker operating performance alongside an increase in capital expenditure (capex) owing to extensive maintenance work on two rigs in 2012 will result in greater negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) than we previously assumed, and will also constrain liquidity and reduce covenant headroom.