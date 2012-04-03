TEXT-Fitch:Larger Eurozone firewall is a positive step

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - The decision to raise the combined lending ceiling of the European Stability Mechanism and the European Financial Stability Facility is positive for vulnerable eurozone sovereigns, Fitch Ratings says.

As we have previously said, increasing the size of the eurozone’s firewall is a necessary step to prevent potential contagion and thereby to reduce the risk of self-fulfilling liquidity crises. It is in line with our base case expectation that the eurozone authorities will show sufficient will to devise, incrementally, an institutional and financial framework that prevents a eurozone break up. We have characterised this approach as “muddling through” and execution risk in this complex project means that partial policy reversals and bouts of market volatility are likely to recur.

The fresh lending capacity of EUR500bn does not match Italy and Spain’s medium-term gross funding requirement (in December, we estimated their combined gross funding need at EUR521.9bn for 2012 alone). However, it boosts the funds’ capacity to act as an “anchor investor” in new issues, and potentially to buy bonds in the secondary market to counter contagion.

This approach would use EFSF/ESM funds to keep issuers in the debt markets, rather than deploy the funds as an alternative to market funding, making it unnecessary to build a firewall equivalent to the entire gross financing requirement of peripheral countries. If successful, this would help prevent self-fulfilling liquidity crises and buy sovereigns time to implement austerity and structural reform.

The downside of increased support from official creditors would be the perceived subordination of private investors. Were the official sector to become the dominant source of funding for a government, yields and funding costs could be driven higher as the private sector sought increased compensation for the higher risk of subordination.

While an expanded firewall should reduce pressure on the European Central Bank to intervene in sovereign bond markets via its Securities Markets Programme, the speed and flexibility of ECB interventions mean it would be positive if the SMP were to remain operational.

The Eurogroup announced an increase in the overall EFSF/ESM lending ceiling to EUR700bn on Friday, alongside moves to speed up the availability of the ESM’s paid-in capital, with a further acceleration possible. A higher lending capacity had been anticipated in the press and by some market participants, and the new total includes existing EFSF commitments to programme countries, worth around EUR200bn. Nevertheless, the ESM/EFSF’s fresh lending capacity has been raised substantially, to EUR500bn from EUR300bn. This will be achieved initially by allowing the two programmes to run concurrently from July this year to the middle of 2013. From then, the ESM’s maximum lending capacity will be EUR500bn, while the EFSF will not engage in new programmes, as set out in its original timetable.