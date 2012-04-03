TEXT-Fitch afrms Malaysia's IOI Corporation at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based IOI Corporation Berhad’s (IOI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured rating on IOI Ventures (L) Berhad’s USD500m notes due 2015, guaranteed by IOI, has also been affirmed at ‘BBB+'.

The rating affirmation reflects IOI’s strong operating cash generation and liquidity and its modest financial leverage. Plantation operations, which drive the majority of its cash generation, benefit from the strong maturity profile of its Malaysian plantations where prime plantations constitute 73% of total plantation area. This, coupled with the company’s industry leading yield (yield per hectare of 23.7 tonnes), supports the company’s position as a low-cost producer of crude palm oil (CPO). IOI’s plantation ventures in Indonesia are broadly self-funding. Its downstream operations, which off-take most of IOI’s CPO production, capture additional value from this vertical integration; however, profitability of these operations is thin due to high raw material costs. IOI’s CPO business consisting of plantations and downstream operations contributed 95% of consolidated revenues and 79% of EBIT in the six months ended December 2011 (H1FY12).

IOI’s traditional property development operations in Malaysia are performing well. However, the outlook for the company’s Singapore-based property development is cautious. The imposition of additional buyer stamp duty to discourage purchases by investors and overseas buyers and a forecast economic slowdown in 2012 are likely to put downward pressure on capital values and rentals, especially in the prime/luxury residential property development IOI is predominantly engaged in. However, Fitch believes IOI has adequate financial flexibility to withstand a weak performance in its Singapore operations without impairing its credit profile.

Rising CPO prices led to an increase in the value of inventory holdings to MYR 2.59bn as of 31 December 2011 from MYR1.58bn as of 30 June 2010, albeit slightly lower than MYR2.65bn as of 30 June 2011. Net debt increased to MYR2.61bn at end-June 2011 from MYR880m as at end-June 2010 due to higher inventory consumption, MYR461m incurred capex and a substantially higher dividend payout of MYR1.25bn (FY10: MYR589m). Consequently, fund flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage increased to 1.23x in FY11 from 0.41x in FY10. Nevertheless, IOI’s net leverage is representative of similarly rated entities. Liquidity is strong with cash reserves of MYR3.15bn at end-December 2011 against debt maturities of around MYR807.4m to June 2013.

IOI is expected to continue generating strong cash flows from plantations supported by robust CPO prices. Fitch notes that investments, in its core areas of operations - plantations, downstream operations and property - are an important growth driver for the company. The proposed IPO of Indonesia-based Bumitama Agri Ltd, in which IOI has a 36% stake, is unlikely to impact IOI’s debt servicing ability though IOI may report an appreciation/ depreciation in the reported value of its stake in Bumitama Agri, depending on the market performance of the stock.

Any major debt-funded investments or changes in the company’s capital management leading to leverage being sustained over 2.5x and/or increasing its business risk profile would put pressure on IOI’s ratings. Ratings are constrained at current levels due to the inherent cyclicality and volatility of its plantation operations.