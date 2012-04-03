TEXT-S&P revises otlk on PT Bank Danamon to pos;affirms rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

Overview

-- DBSGH expects to complete the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Danamon in the second half of 2012.

-- We are revising the outlook on the Indonesian bank to positive from stable to reflect our expectation that the bank could benefit from potential parent group support.

-- We are also affirming our ‘BB’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank.

Rating Action

On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BB’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the Indonesia-based bank.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Danamon could benefit from potential parent group support if DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSGH; not rated) acquires a majority stake in the bank. We understand that DBSGH plans to integrate the Indonesian banking business of its Singapore-based subsidiary DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/--/axA-1+) into Danamon. This could enhance Danamon’s business and risk diversification, in our opinion.

We are likely to classify Danamon as a strategically important subsidiary of DBS group upon completion of the proposed acquisition. This is because Danamon could significantly contribute to revenue and profit, and the move fits in with DBS group’s strategy to be one of the leading banking groups in Asia. The potential for greater strategic importance hinges on the subsidiary’s integration into the group, its branding, and financial performance.

On April 2, 2012, DBSGH agreed to acquire a 67.37% stake in Danamon from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+), for about Singapore dollar (S$) 6.2 billion. DBSGH will fund the acquisition through new equity shares. Upon completion of this proposed acquisition, DBSGH will launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining listed shares from other shareholders for up to S$2.9 billion in cash. DBSGH indicated that the proposed acquisition, which is subject to regulators’ approval, is likely to be completed in the second half of this year. We understand that DBSGH intends to keep Danamon outside the structure of DBS Bank.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Danamon at ‘bb’. This reflects the ‘bb’ anchor we apply to a bank operating primarily in Indonesia, and our view of Danamon’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, and “average” funding and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. In our view, Danamon has a well established and recognized franchise, specialized risk-management expertise, and extensive network in the mass market small loans domain.

We expect Danamon to maintain adequate capital ratios and a simple capital structure. Its profit generation and retention are likely to largely offset the impact of strong loan growth. We anticipate that the bank’s overall credit costs will remain fairly high because a substantial portion of its loan book is in high-yield segments in Indonesia. The high proportion of equity in the bank’s balance sheet supplements its above-industry-average loan-to-deposit ratio. We expect the bank to maintain sufficient liquid assets to meet its short-term liquidity needs.

The issuer credit rating on Danamon is currently at the same level as the SACP. We consider the bank as having moderate systemic importance in Indonesia, and we classify the government as “highly supportive” toward the banking sector. Nevertheless, our ratings on Danamon have no uplift benefit from this factor because the bank’s SACP is already close to the sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our belief that Danamon could receive potential parent group support from DBS group if the proposed acquisition materializes. We also expect Danamon to largely maintain its business and financial profiles. We could upgrade the bank if it becomes a strategically important subsidiary of DBS group. We could revise the outlook to stable if we no longer believe that the proposed acquisition is likely to happen.