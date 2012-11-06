FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Europlan's series 03 RUB bonds final 'BB-'
November 6, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Europlan's series 03 RUB bonds final 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Europlan’s Series 03 RUB3.5bn five-year issue of senior unsecured bonds, due 31 October 2017, a final Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB-’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'.

The bonds have a put option in two years on 04 November 2014. The bonds have a maturity of five years and semi-annual coupons. The interest rate on the first four coupons is 11.25%.

Europlan has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB-’ with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of ‘B’, and a National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)’ with Stable Outlook.

If material, the share of assets pledged against Europlan’s bank funding could limit recoveries for the company’s other senior creditors in a hypothetical default scenario. The share of pledged net investments in leases was 60% at end-2011, according to the company’s IFRS accounts. Any future large increase in the proportion of encumbered assets could lead to a downward revision of the rating of senior unsecured bonds and, according to Fitch’s methodology, a notching down of the Long-term rating of the notes from the company’s Long-term IDR.

Europlan is a one of the leaders of automotive leasing in Russia. It is majority-owned (62%) by Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund. The business model targets small and medium-sized enterprises (83% of the lease book), with the lease book comprising mostly foreign economy and medium-class passenger cars, trucks (including minivans) and other equipment (mostly specialised vehicles). Europlan operates a nationwide network of 74 offices (at end-2011) with over 600 sales staff in total. Its leasing portfolio (at end-2011) includes around 15,000 lessees and 30,000 vehicles rented.

