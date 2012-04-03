FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk.
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Ratings - PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. ------------------------- 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B

03-Nov-2005 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

