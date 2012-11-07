TEXT-S&P rates GATE's proposed senior secured notes 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B’ long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of US$625 million six-year senior secured notes by Singapore-based Global A&T Electronics Ltd. (GATE: B/Positive/--). Our rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. GATE intends to use the proceeds from the notes to refinance existing debt.

In accordance with our criteria, we have equalized the rating on the proposed issue with our long-term corporate credit rating on GATE. We estimate the company’s ratio of priority debt and other liabilities to total assets at 14% as of June 30, 2012, which is below our notching threshold of 15%. We calculate GATE’s total assets after deducting goodwill in excess of 10% of total assets.

GATE is likely to maintain its ratio of priority liabilities to total assets at less than 15% in 2012 and 2013 despite a decline in total assets. We anticipate that the company’s total assets will decline in value because its rate of depreciation (about US$190 million per year) will exceed that of its capital expenditure (about US$100 million) and free cash flow generation. Further, we expect GATE to pay off a proposed revolver using funds from internal sources, thus reducing the outstanding priority liabilities.

The issue rating reflects the proposed notes’ senior secured status and guarantees from GATE’s key operating subsidiaries. The rating also reflects our view that a proposed US$125 million revolver facility is senior to the proposed notes even though they both share the same collateral. This is because the revolver will ensure priority for payment in the event of liquidation. The rating on the proposed notes also reflects structural subordination because GATE operates through an operating subsidiary/holding company structure. We consider the outstanding debt at subsidiaries, current taxes, and third party liabilities for non-guarantors as priority liabilities.

Most of GATE’s key operating subsidiaries in Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan guarantee the proposed issue with liens on their operating assets; none of the company’s China-based subsidiaries provides any guarantees or liens. We assume that GATE will complete the legal processes associated with the guarantees and liens in a reasonable time, such that noteholders’ recovery prospects would not be undermined in the event of liquidation.

We did not assign a recovery rating to the proposed notes because GATE has been gradually diversifying outside Singapore, into markets and jurisdictions where Standard & Poor’s does not assign recovery ratings. The company has been expanding revenues and operations in China, Thailand, and Taiwan, where Standard & Poor’s has yet to review the bankruptcy regimes.

We expect GATE to continue to move its operations to lower-cost regions. The Singapore operations contribute about 30% of the company’s properties, plants, and equipment by value, and less than 30% of its revenues and EBITDA.

