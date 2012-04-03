TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in cash flow CLO deal Adagio CLO I

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Adagio CLO I by applying our relevant criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction’s performance, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, C, D-1, and D-2 notes.

-- At the same time, we have also withdrawn our rating on the class Q (Comb) notes.

-- Adagio CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Adagio CLO I B.V.’s class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, C, D-1, and D-2 notes. At the same time, we have withdrawn our rating on the class Q (Comb) notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

For our review of the transaction’s performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated Feb. 29, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010), as well as our cash flow criteria (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).