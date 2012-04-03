FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: CMA CGM S.A.
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: CMA CGM S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CMA CGM S.A. ---------------------------------- 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign

trans. of

freight

Mult. CUSIP6: 189909

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--

11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--

25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. are constrained by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s weak liquidity position, likely covenant breaches, and highly leveraged financial risk profile, with adjusted debt levels of about $12.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Our view of CMA CGM’s aggressive financial policy, with the demonstrated high tolerance of debt to finance growth, combined with the high operating risk in the cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive container shipping industry are further constraints.

