TEXT-Fitch rolls out modifier for Thai structured finance transactions
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rolls out modifier for Thai structured finance transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has applied the ‘sf’ modifier to all new and existing National ratings on structured finance transactions in Thailand. A ‘AAA(tha)’ National rating for a structured finance transaction will be denoted by Fitch as ‘AAAsf(tha)'.

Details regarding security types exempt from the modifier are available in Fitch’s commentary dated 11 August 2010 (‘Fitch Provides Update on Roll-out of Structured Finance Modifier’), available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

The application of the modifier is in response to new regulations issued by Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with effect from 1 May 2012. The SEC requires rating agencies to add a symbol to denote the ratings of structured finance instruments. The ‘sf’ symbol will only indicate that the security is a structured finance instrument and will not reflect any other change to the meaning or definitions of Fitch’s ratings.

The modifier will be reflected in the ratings and research available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ and in rating action commentaries.

