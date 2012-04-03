TEXT-S&P summary: Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ---- 03-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

08-May-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Key role as service provider to Spain’s former savings bank segment.

-- Limited exposure to credit risk.

-- Adequate capitalization and financial flexibility.

-- High systemic importance for the Spanish banking system.

Weaknesses:

-- Significant client concentration.

-- Difficult operating environment in Spain.

-- Primarily wholesale funding profile, which by nature is more confidence- and credit-sensitive than retail funding.