TEXT-Fitch places utilities with sizeable exposure to Spain on RWN

The rating actions are as follows:

Enagas, S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A+’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F1’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A+’ on RWN

Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F1’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ on RWN

Iberdrola, S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ on RWN

National Long-term rating at ‘AAA (mex)’ placed on RWN

Iberdrola International, BV

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Commercial Paper rating at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U.

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

National Long-term rating at ‘AAA (mex)’ placed on RWN

Iberdrola Finance Ireland Limited

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Scottish Power Limited

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Scottish Power Limited’s ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Spanish parent Iberdrola, S.A.

Scottish Power UK

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Scottish Power UK’s ratings are capped by the ratings of Iberdrola, S.A.

Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Gas Natural Finance BV

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Euro commercial paper programme at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Gas Natural Capital Markets, S.A.

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A’ placed on RWN

Union Fenosa Finance B.V.

Commercial paper at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Union Fenosa Financial Services USA LLC

Subordinated debt rating at ‘BBB’ placed on RWN

Union Fenosa Preferentes, S.A.’

Subordinated debt rating at ‘BBB-’ placed on RWN

Enel, S.p.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ on RWN

Enel Finance International NV

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Enel Investment Holding BV

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Endesa, S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘A-’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Senior unsecured rating at ‘A-’ on RWN

Preferred Stock at ‘BBB-’ placed on RWN

Endesa’s ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Italian parent Enel S.p.A.

International Endesa BV

Commercial paper rating affirmed at ‘F2’

Energias de Portugal (EDP), S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+’ placed on RWN

EDP Finance BV

Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+’ placed on RWN

Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico (HC), S.A.

Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+’ placed on RWN

Short-term IDR at ‘F2’ placed on RWN

HC’s ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Portuguese parent EDP, S.A.