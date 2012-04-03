TEXT-Fitch rts Wind's proposed EUR500m snr secured nts tap issue 'BB+'

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned WIND Telecomunicazioni Spa’s (Wind; ‘BB’/Negative) proposed EUR500m tap issue of senior secured notes due 2018 an expected ‘BB+’ rating.

The proposed notes will be issued by Wind Acquisition Finance S.A (WAF) and guaranteed by Wind on a senior basis. The new notes will be issued on the same terms as the existing 2018 senior secured notes issued by WAF and would benefit from the same security package consisting of the first priority interest on Wind shares and certain assets including receivables.

On balance, Fitch sees the proposed transaction as mildly credit positive. It would allow the company to slightly improve its maturity profile although at a cost of overall higher interest on some tranches. The proposed transaction would not change the amount of secured debt. The tap issue proceeds will be applied to prepay a portion of the expensive bridge facility.

Wind’s IDR remains on a Negative Outlook on concerns over a rise in leverage on the back of 2011’s spectrum acquisition and the company’s ability to withstand economic headwinds. Although the company continues to outperform its domestic peers, this relative strength may not be sufficient to maintain positive growth in absolute terms. Fitch also notes that the pricing environment in Italy has significantly changed over the past year with Wind no longer having a pronounced pricing advantage over its peers which may stall its market share gains. Further pressures are likely if Italy introduces additional austerity measures.

Wind’s ratings continue to benefit from potential support from its sole ultimate shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd., whose credit profile remains notably stronger than Wind‘s. On a stand-alone basis, Wind’s credit profile corresponds to a ‘BB-’ level, which is uplifted by one notch for benign shareholder influence. Evidence of tangible shareholder support may be positive for the ratings.

Wind’s leverage is high for its rating category. A rise in leverage measured as net debt including payment in kind debt to EBITDA exceeding 5x on a sustainable basis would likely trigger a downgrade.

Wind’s credit profile is supported by its established position of the third-largest and highest-growing mobile operator in Italy supported by its expanding alternative fixed-line/broadband business.