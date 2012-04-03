FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in French ABS deal FCC surf
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in French ABS deal FCC surf

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Research Update: Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To ‘BBB’ On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative, March 28, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings On 19 Tranches In 12 European ABS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Dec. 21, 2011

-- Research Update: S&PCORRECT: Dexia Credit Local Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BBB+'; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered On French ABS Transaction FCC Surf’s Class A Notes Following Downgrade Of Interest Rate Swap Provider, Oct. 11, 2011

-- Research Update: Dexia’s Core Banks Downgraded To ‘A-/A-2’ On Funding Constraints; Put On Watch Developing On Possible Restructuring, Oct. 6, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS LIST

FCC Surf

EUR750 Million Floating-Rate Partly-Paid Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

A1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

B1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

B2 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

These ratings now remain on CreditWatch negative as our long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local remains on CreditWatch negative.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.