TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in French ABS deal FCC surf

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Research Update: Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To ‘BBB’ On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative, March 28, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings On 19 Tranches In 12 European ABS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Dec. 21, 2011

-- Research Update: S&PCORRECT: Dexia Credit Local Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BBB+'; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered On French ABS Transaction FCC Surf’s Class A Notes Following Downgrade Of Interest Rate Swap Provider, Oct. 11, 2011

-- Research Update: Dexia’s Core Banks Downgraded To ‘A-/A-2’ On Funding Constraints; Put On Watch Developing On Possible Restructuring, Oct. 6, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS LIST

FCC Surf

EUR750 Million Floating-Rate Partly-Paid Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

A1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

B1 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

B2 BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)

These ratings now remain on CreditWatch negative as our long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local remains on CreditWatch negative.