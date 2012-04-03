FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG
April 3, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG ------------ 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Drugs,

proprietaries,

and sundries

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--

27-Jul-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

20-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

05-Jul-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based pharmaceutical wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG (PHOENIX) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, as the biggest European pharmaceutical wholesaler, and its “significant” financial risk profile.

PHOENIX’s key business risks include having to operate in a regulated and strictly price-controlled business allowing for only moderate operating margins of 2%-3%. This is more than offset, however, by the group’s market-leading position in Europe and system-relevant positioning as a provider of drugs in the context of large countries’ health care systems. Further credit-supporting factors are the predictability and stability of key business parameters and the supportive underlying demographic trends.

