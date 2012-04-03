FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Extraordinary support runs out for Sweden's LRGs
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P:Extraordinary support runs out for Sweden's LRGs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - The operating balances of rated Swedish local and regional governments (LRGs) are likely to decline over the next two years from the relatively strong levels of 2010 and 2011, according to a report released today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

The report, titled “Swedish Local Governments Face Greater Reliance On Tax Revenues As Extraordinary State Support Comes To A Halt”, says this is because the central government has now phased out extraordinary state support schemes introduced in 2009 to help the sector recover from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

In view of Standard & Poor’s base-case assumption that tax revenues will show only modest growth due to slowing growth in the Swedish economy in 2012, the credit rating agency thinks rated Swedish LRGs will face testing budgetary conditions over the next two years.

Faced with declining growth in operating revenues while continuing ambitious capital spending, rated LRGs will increasingly finance their investments by issuing debt on the capital markets, the report says.

