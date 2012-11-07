TEXT-Fitch affirms Van Lanschot at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.’s (Van Lanschot) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-’ and its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a-'. The agency has revised the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The affirmation of Van Lanschot’s VR and IDRs reflects the bank’s continued established Dutch franchise, moderate risk appetite and good liquidity and capitalisation. The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable is driven by significant profitability challenges, caused by a high cost base and pressures on income generation, as well as the potential for higher loan impairment charges as a result of a weakened domestic economic environment. Fitch also has some concerns that strong competition might threaten the stabilisation of the deposit base.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT

Van Lanschot’s IDRs and senior debt rating are driven by the bank’s intrinsic creditworthiness.

A key driver of Van Lanschot’s ratings is its franchise, with a focus on private banking within the Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium. Loans are extended to high net worth individuals, and entrepreneurs and their related companies, to support a current or a potential private banking relationship.

Van Lanschot’s ratings are sensitive to an improvement in its income generation and a reduction in its cost base, which would increase its ability to absorb higher than expected loan impairment charges. Management has implemented measures to reduce costs and improve income generation, but the effects of these efforts are currently offset by deleveraging and weak economic conditions in the Netherlands. The ratings could be downgraded if underlying profitability remains weak and is accompanied by higher loan impairment charges.

Overall, Van Lanschot’s asset quality has remained satisfactory. However, given the group’s exposure to the Dutch market, both in the form of residential mortgage loans and SME lending, Van Lanschot’s VR continues to be sensitive to changes in Fitch’s assumptions around key economic and market variables for the country.

The ratings are also sensitive to the highly competitive environment for customer deposits. In addition, any deterioration in the solid capitalisation and liquidity levels and balanced funding profile would also put pressure on the bank’s VR.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The bank’s Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s expectation that there is a limited probability that the Dutch state (‘AAA’/Stable) would support Van Lanschot, if required. This opinion derives from Van Lanschot’s small franchise in comparison with the four largest Dutch banks, all of which have been classified as systemically important banks by the Dutch authorities. Nevertheless, Fitch’s view of potential support takes into account Van Lanschot’s regional franchise and SME financing.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Dutch state to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and ‘bail in’, especially in Europe.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Van Lanschot are notched off Van Lanschot’s VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to any change in Van Lanschot’s VR.

In accordance with Fitch’s criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’, subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the VR to reflect the below average loss severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries.

Van Lanschot’s innovative Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities compared with average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘a-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘4’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘B+’

Senior debt affirmed at ‘A-'/‘F2’

Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at ‘BBB+’

Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): affirmed at ‘BB+'