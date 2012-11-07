TEXT-S&P raises rtg on French Dept of Meuse to 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe that France’s Department of Meuse will continue to significantly reduce its debt burden until 2014.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on Meuse to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the department will contain the gradual decrease of its operating margin and maintain its high self-financing capacity.

Rating Action

On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on France’s Department of Meuse to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit rating on the department and our ‘A-1+’ short-term issue rating on its EUR40 million commercial paper (CP) program.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our opinion that Meuse should maintain very good budgetary performance in the years to come because of its renewed commitment to maintaining a tight rein over expenditures. Our decision is further reinforced by our belief that Meuse will achieve significant debt reduction in the coming years.

The ratings also reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French departments and Meuse’s “positive” financial management, as our criteria define the terms. We also factor into the ratings the department’s “positive” liquidity position.

The ratings remain constrained by the department’s restricted flexibility on revenues and expenditures, below average socio-economic indicators, and the increasing risk associated with its social housing entity, most of whose debt it guarantees.

We view Meuse’s financial management as positive for the ratings. We believe the department has a strong commitment to financial discipline, good budget monitoring, and prudent debt and liquidity management.

In 2011, Meuse maintained its operating margin at the high level of 14.6% of operating revenues, compared with 14.9% in 2010, mostly because of 2011’s EUR5 million property transfer fee equalization fund and the department’s tight control over operating expenditures, illustrated by moderate annual average growth of 2% over 2009-2011.

Under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014 we expect Meuse to contain the gradual decrease of its operating balance to 11% of operating revenues by 2014, despite sluggish operating revenue. Owing to diminishing state transfers coupled with our forecast of stable tax rates, we expect operating revenue to grow at 1% per year from 2012. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the department will maintain its grip on operating expenditure to keep growth at a steady 2% per year on average despite an expected cost increase of social allowances of 3% per year from 2012.

Under our base case, we anticipate a gradual deterioration of surpluses after capital expenditure (capex) of 2% from 2012-2014 compared with 5% for 2009-2011. Our scenario incorporates an increase in capex to an average of EUR37 million between 2012 and 2014, compared with EUR31 million from 2010-2011. However, Meuse’s high operating balance should enable it to self finance its investments fully until 2013, and by more than 95% in 2014.

Consequently, Meuse should continue to significantly reduce its tax-supported debt until 2014. In accordance with our methodology, the consolidated debt incorporates Meuse’s direct debt and the fire brigade’s debt. Under our base-case scenario, tax-supported debt will reach 82% of operating revenues and 7x the operating balance by 2014, compared with 94% in 2011 and 6x the operating balance in 2011.

We see Meuse’s restricted budgetary flexibility as the main ratings constraint. Operating expenditure accounts for more than 80% of total expenditure. More than 85% of operating expenditure is highly rigid, including social benefits at 23% of operating expenditure, staff costs at 23%, and interest at 4%. We also believe the department’s potential to unlock savings is falling, given the strong rationalization efforts undertaken since 2008. Modifiable tax revenues account for 18% of operating revenue, but we don’t expect Meuse to use its tax leeway. We consider that in case of need budgetary adjustments would mostly lie in investments, which would be facilitated by the increase in alternative financing schemes like “GIP Objectif Meuse.”

Meuse’s off-balance-sheet risks primarily consist of debt guarantees granted to its social housing entity (OPH de la Meuse). At the end of 2011, these guarantees represented almost 90% of Meuse’s operating revenues. Following its recent merger with another social housing entity, OPH de la Meuse posted a deteriorated budgetary performance that has prompted us to reevaluate the risks linked to these contingent liabilities.

Meuse is a rural French department with 193,955 inhabitants as of 2010. With GDP per capita of EUR18,500 in 2009, according to Eurostat, and a 10.7% unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2012, Meuse’s economic indicators are below the national average.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Meuse will contain the gradual deterioration of its operating margin at 11% by 2014. We anticipate that the department will continue to cut its tax-supported debt-to-operating-revenues ratio to 82% by 2014 compared with 94% in 2011.

Under our upside scenario, more dynamic operating revenues and a tighter rein on expenditures could lead to an improvement in Meuse’s self-financing capacity and a faster reduction in tax-supported debt than we currently project. This would likely improve our view of the department’s financial management and prompt a positive rating action. Moreover, our upside scenario forecasts a decreasing contingent liabilities risk that could also have a positive impact on the ratings.

We might consider a negative rating action if Meuse’s budgetary discipline relaxed, translating into weaker self-financing capacity and an increase in indebtedness ratios. Such a trend would also likely weaken our view of Meuse’s financial management. On top of that, an increase in contingent liabilities risk could also put the ratings under pressure.

However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

