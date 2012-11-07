BRIEF-Moody's assigns B1 ratings to Zambia, stable outlook

Nov 07 (Reuters) - government of Zambia

* Moody’s has today assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of B1 to the government of Zambia. The outlook on these ratings is stable. The B1 ratings reflect the following key factors: 1) Expectation of continued rapid growth, which should support economic diversification and over time increase the country’s low wealth levels. 2) The country’s track record of political stability, which benefits its developing institutional strength. 3) Zambia’s low albeit improved financial strength, following debt forgiveness from official creditors in 2006.