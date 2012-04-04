FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA -------------- 04-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Newspapers

Mult. CUSIP6: 400495

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2009 BB/-- BB/--

31-Mar-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA (Gruppo Espresso) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “fair” business risk profile and its “significant” financial risk profile.

