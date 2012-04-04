TEXT-S&P summary: Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA -------------- 04-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Newspapers
Mult. CUSIP6: 400495
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jul-2009 BB/-- BB/--
31-Mar-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA (Gruppo Espresso) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “fair” business risk profile and its “significant” financial risk profile.