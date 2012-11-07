BRIEF-Moody's assigns Ba3 ratings to Nigeria, stable outlook

Nov 07 (Reuters) - Nigeria
* Moody’s has assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of Ba3 to the government of Nigeria. The outlook on these ratings is stable.
The Ba3 ratings reflect the following key factors:
1) Nigeria’s strong economic resilience and strength, which are underpinned by its vast hydrocarbon wealth, its relatively large size and developed non-energy sector, but offset by significant infrastructure needs.
2) Still evolving governance structures which form a key challenge for Nigeria’s institutional strength.
3) The establishment of a sovereign wealth fund, which should support the country’s financial strength.
4) The country’s moderate event risk due to the heightened security conditions in the north of the country.