BRIEF-Moody's assigns Ba3 ratings to Nigeria, stable outlook

Nov 07 (Reuters) - Nigeria

* Moody’s has assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of Ba3 to the government of Nigeria. The outlook on these ratings is stable.

The Ba3 ratings reflect the following key factors:

1) Nigeria’s strong economic resilience and strength, which are underpinned by its vast hydrocarbon wealth, its relatively large size and developed non-energy sector, but offset by significant infrastructure needs.

2) Still evolving governance structures which form a key challenge for Nigeria’s institutional strength.

3) The establishment of a sovereign wealth fund, which should support the country’s financial strength.

4) The country’s moderate event risk due to the heightened security conditions in the north of the country.